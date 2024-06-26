JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.59-0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.5-429.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $428.33 million. JFrog also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.13-0.15 EPS.
JFrog Stock Performance
JFrog stock opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average of $37.15. JFrog has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $48.81.
JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. Analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FROG
Insider Transactions at JFrog
In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,154,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 522,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,252,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,860,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,154,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,648 shares of company stock valued at $8,419,115. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About JFrog
JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JFrog
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Regis Corporation Stock Climbs 200%: Analyzing the Catalyst
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Carnival Cruise Stock Nears Analyst Forecasts on Strong Earnings
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Occidental Petroleum: Buffett Causes OXY Stock Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.