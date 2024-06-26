JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.59-0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.5-429.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $428.33 million. JFrog also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.13-0.15 EPS.

JFrog Stock Performance

JFrog stock opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average of $37.15. JFrog has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $48.81.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. Analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FROG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FROG

Insider Transactions at JFrog

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,154,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 522,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,252,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,860,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,154,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,648 shares of company stock valued at $8,419,115. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JFrog

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.