JMP Securities Begins Coverage on FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP)

Research analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “market outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.69% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of FTAI Infrastructure from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Get FTAI Infrastructure alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FIP opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.35. FTAI Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.88.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 37.21% and a negative net margin of 49.44%. The firm had revenue of $82.54 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,299,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,063,000 after buying an additional 57,133 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,269,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,628 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 2,471,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 164,023 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,102,000. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 67.6% in the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 432,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 174,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.