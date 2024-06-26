John B. Williams Sells 11,929 Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 11,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.00, for a total value of C$369,799.00.

John B. Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, John B. Williams sold 2,532 shares of Paramount Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.83, for a total value of C$80,593.56.

On Wednesday, April 10th, John B. Williams sold 8,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.60, for a total value of C$236,800.00.

Paramount Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

TSE POU opened at C$30.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.19. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$24.59 and a 1-year high of C$33.80.

Paramount Resources Announces Dividend

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$452.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$415.00 million. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 1.8292264 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$35.80.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

Featured Stories

