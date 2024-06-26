JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 61,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 31,719 shares.The stock last traded at $88.11 and had previously closed at $87.85.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.05.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 424.4% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

