JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Central Valley Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Central Valley Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.3% of Central Valley Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,941,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,127,754,000 after buying an additional 201,441 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,151,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603,090 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,516,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,062,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,478 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,016,878,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,724,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,442,313,000 after purchasing an additional 457,184 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.10.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $198.14 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $205.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.44. The stock has a market cap of $568.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

