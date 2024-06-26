KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $56.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.55. KB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $60.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Equities research analysts predict that KB Financial Group will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of KB Financial Group

About KB Financial Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 69,608 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 15,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 56,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

