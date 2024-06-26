KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
KB Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $56.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.55. KB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $60.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Equities research analysts predict that KB Financial Group will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.
About KB Financial Group
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.
