Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Stock Position Decreased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,019 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 1,186.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 890,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,954,000 after purchasing an additional 820,864 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth $15,400,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,240,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,371,000 after buying an additional 305,542 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Kennametal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,852,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,140,000 after buying an additional 173,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kennametal by 1,070.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 124,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 113,465 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMT. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Kennametal from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey purchased 5,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.28 per share, for a total transaction of $121,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,275.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kennametal Stock Down 1.7 %

KMT opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.75. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

