Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:KW)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Kennedy-Wilson has increased its dividend by an average of 13.3% annually over the last three years. Kennedy-Wilson has a dividend payout ratio of -88.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.4%.

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93.

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 41.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

