Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust (LON:KPC) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust plc (LON:KPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 221.33 ($2.81) and last traded at GBX 223 ($2.83). 139,833 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 134,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225 ($2.85).

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £135.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1,486.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 220.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 221.91.

About Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Keystone Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Baillie Gifford & Co Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a top-down stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as sound balance sheets, good cash flows, ability to pay and sustain dividends, good asset bases, and market conditions to create its portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.