Keystone Wealth Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $309.00 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $233.54 and a one year high of $310.67. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.40.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

