Keystone Wealth Services LLC Invests $264,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 33.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 51,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $164.55 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $169.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.86. The stock has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

