Keystone Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,100,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of BATS KJAN opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $407.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.42.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

