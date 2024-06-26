Keystone Wealth Services LLC Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 76,410 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,374 shares of company stock valued at $24,548,073 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $184.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.35 and a 12 month high of $184.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.26.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

