KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) Trading Down 0.3%

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.65 and last traded at $24.69. 409 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.47. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 million, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.81.

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (KVLE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3D\u002FL Value Line Dynamic Core Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap stocks with high dividend yields and rated highly on a safety and timeliness ranking system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.