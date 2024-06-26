Kilroy Realty Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Kilroy Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years. Kilroy Realty has a payout ratio of 149.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Kilroy Realty to earn $4.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.8%.
Kilroy Realty Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of KRC opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $43.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.06 and its 200-day moving average is $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.03.
In other news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $112,054.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,866.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $112,054.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,866.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,435.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.
