Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Position Decreased by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 204.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 506.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $4,253,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $1,081,000. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $1,661,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,891.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,891.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.64.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $138.43 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

