KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in KLA by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management lifted its position in shares of KLA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.40.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,861 shares of company stock worth $16,795,913 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $818.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $440.15 and a 1-year high of $876.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $748.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $676.62.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. KLA’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

