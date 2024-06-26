Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KTOS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $22.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average is $19.08. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 78.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,605.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,001 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,605.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,243,891 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,177,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 627.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 42,817 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 21,502 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.