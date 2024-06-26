Kura Oncology, Inc. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($2.96) Per Share (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Kura Oncology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 24th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.96) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.83). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kura Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.56) per share.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KURA. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.36.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 352.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in Kura Oncology during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the first quarter worth $218,000.

In related news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,615 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $57,922.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,884.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

