Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Trading Down 2.1%

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $225.00 and last traded at $225.00. Approximately 11 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.90.

Lasertec Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.81 and a 200 day moving average of $256.96.

Lasertec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lasertec Corporation engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of inspection and measurement equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers semiconductor related products, which includes mask related systems for extreme ultraviolet and deep ultraviolet solutions, and wafers inspection and review systems; and FPD photomask inspection systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lasertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lasertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.