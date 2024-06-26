Lassonde Industries Inc to Post FY2024 Earnings of $16.10 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lassonde Industries in a research note issued on Monday, June 24th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $16.10 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $15.27. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $18.53 EPS.
Lassonde Industries Price Performance
Lassonde Industries has a 52-week low of C$209.50 and a 52-week high of C$269.18.
Lassonde Industries Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.
About Lassonde Industries
Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.
