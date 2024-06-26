LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Sold by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC decreased its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,784,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in LCI Industries by 20.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 298,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,068,000 after purchasing an additional 50,470 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in LCI Industries by 9.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth $2,924,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

LCI Industries Price Performance

LCI Industries stock opened at $99.53 on Wednesday. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $98.92 and a 52-week high of $137.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.74 and a 200-day moving average of $114.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.02 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.13%.

About LCI Industries

(Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.