Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Receives $81.67 Average PT from Analysts

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LEGN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $43.52 on Friday. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $77.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.16.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 135.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 207,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,955,000 after acquiring an additional 22,463 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,668,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,050,000 after acquiring an additional 696,096 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after acquiring an additional 91,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 967,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,953,000 after acquiring an additional 168,100 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

