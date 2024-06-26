Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth $71,000. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 18.5% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth $228,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $1,122,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $148.29 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.23 and a 12 month high of $151.32. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.93.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. Leidos’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.08.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

