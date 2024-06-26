Lennox International Inc. (LII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.15 on July 15th

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share by the construction company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

Lennox International has raised its dividend by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Lennox International has a payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lennox International to earn $22.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Shares of LII stock opened at $536.92 on Wednesday. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $312.07 and a 52-week high of $551.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $495.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.30. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 303.36%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 19.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $481.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.92.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

