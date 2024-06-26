Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DRS. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Leonardo DRS in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Leonardo DRS from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Leonardo DRS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

Shares of DRS stock opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. Leonardo DRS has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $26.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Leonardo DRS’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Leonardo DRS will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the first quarter worth $1,265,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Leonardo DRS by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 19,673 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 1st quarter valued at $1,276,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 20,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

