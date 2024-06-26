Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.40

Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.40 and last traded at $26.40, with a volume of 236 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Leonardo DRS from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Leonardo DRS from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Leonardo DRS from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 506.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 56,863 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,795,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 835.2% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 232,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 207,380 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 209,005 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

