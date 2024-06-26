LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Up to $3.81

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.81, but opened at $4.00. LG Display shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 77,660 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.23.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.24). LG Display had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in LG Display during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in LG Display by 307.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in LG Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LG Display during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in LG Display by 32.2% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

