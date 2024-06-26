Liberty Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,404 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,992 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.0% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of Apple by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 176,876 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,283,000 after acquiring an additional 22,428 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Apple by 5.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 137,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,523,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,942,735 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $332,616,000 after buying an additional 20,478 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 176,570 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,231,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 23.4% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,745 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,257,000 after buying an additional 12,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.46.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $209.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

