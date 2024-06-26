Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $17.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 37.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter.

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $573,533.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 1.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 35.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 340,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Liberty Global by 8.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,307,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,265,000 after acquiring an additional 102,038 shares during the period. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

