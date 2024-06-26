Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYKGet Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Liberty Global Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $17.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYKGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 37.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $573,533.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 1.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 35.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 340,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Liberty Global by 8.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,307,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,265,000 after acquiring an additional 102,038 shares during the period. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Global

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Stories

