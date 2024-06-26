Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $9.15, but opened at $9.39. Liberty Latin America shares last traded at $9.37, with a volume of 139,644 shares.

Specifically, Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,036,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,428,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $2,212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 886,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,842,055.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brendan J. Paddick purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,036,108 shares in the company, valued at $9,428,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 506,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,731. Corporate insiders own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on LILA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $8.40 to $9.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Liberty Latin America from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.16). Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Latin America

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LILA. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 55.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

