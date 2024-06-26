Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Purchased by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,066,825,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 468,415 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 33,201.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 411,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,189,000 after purchasing an additional 410,705 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,607,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,282,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,743,000 after purchasing an additional 347,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.83.

Linde Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LIN stock opened at $441.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $212.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. Linde plc has a one year low of $358.37 and a one year high of $477.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $436.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

