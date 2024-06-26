Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) Trading Down 20%

Live Company Group Plc (LON:LVCG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 20% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01). 862,687 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,722,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

Live Company Group Stock Down 17.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93. The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of -0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.59.

Live Company Group Company Profile

Live Company Group Plc engages in the live events and entertainment business in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and South Africa. It operates in four segments: BRICKLIVE, StART.Art, Sports, Entertainment, and KPOP. The company has licensee partners and venue operators to promote and operate BRICKLIVE shows, events, and exhibitions.

