LIXIL (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Trading 1.2% Higher

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.51 and last traded at $21.51. 47,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 284% from the average session volume of 12,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

LIXIL Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.10.

About LIXIL

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates water technology and housing technology business in Japan and internationally. It offers fixtures and vanities, which includes ceramic toilets, bidets, urinals, and basins, and vanities; bathing products, such as bath tubs, showers enclosures, whirlpool, and wellness solutions; and bathroom fittings, including single and two lever faucets and accessories, as well as hands and head showers, thermostats, and shower systems.

