Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,556 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on LYG. Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $2.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 13.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

