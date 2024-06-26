Lonking (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Lonking Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37.

Lonking Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Lonking’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Lonking Company Profile

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sale of Construction Machinery, Finance Lease of Construction Machinery, and Financial Investment.

