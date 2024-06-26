Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Lonza Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LZAGY opened at $54.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. Lonza Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.74.

Lonza Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0995 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments. The Biologics segment engages in the contract development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals for clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle, including drug substance and drug product manufacturing.

