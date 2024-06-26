Loop Capital Trims Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Target Price to $45.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.42.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $61.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.