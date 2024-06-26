Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,889 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $640,219,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,183,394 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,384,427,000 after buying an additional 8,045,977 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 12,344.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,655,668 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $107,555,000 after buying an additional 2,634,327 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $60,714,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,907,333 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $73,337,000 after buying an additional 1,273,767 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SEA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

Shares of SE stock opened at $74.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,483.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.82.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. SEA had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

