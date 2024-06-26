Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 52,436 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) by 143.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,436 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eHealth were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new position in eHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,895,000. DSC Advisors L.P. raised its position in eHealth by 7.9% in the third quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 410,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in eHealth by 93.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 109,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 53,141 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in eHealth by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 72,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 36,449 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in eHealth by 236.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 28,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth Trading Down 0.7 %

EHTH opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $132.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.18.

eHealth Profile

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $92.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.05 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. Equities analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.