Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,842,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,183,000 after buying an additional 241,848 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,473,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,274,000 after buying an additional 93,127 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,189,000 after buying an additional 21,981 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,936,000 after buying an additional 27,253 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,553,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of LW opened at $85.16 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.41 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.29 and a 200-day moving average of $96.12.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.