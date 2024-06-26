Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ESE opened at $104.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $118.60. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.14.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $249.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.40%.

About ESCO Technologies

(Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.