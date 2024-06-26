Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $478,000 Position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 183.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 95,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,866 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Cooper-Standard Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE CPS opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.57. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $22.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cooper-Standard ( NYSE:CPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $676.43 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cooper-Standard

About Cooper-Standard

(Free Report)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.