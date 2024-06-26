Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $503,000 Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 97.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503,002 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in DraftKings by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of DKNG opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.20 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.59. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $49.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DKNG shares. Mizuho started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DraftKings from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $52,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $8,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,668,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,339,704.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $52,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 851,450 shares of company stock worth $35,023,584. Insiders own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

