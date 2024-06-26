Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $564,000 in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 81,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 102,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 29,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,296,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at BigCommerce
In other news, insider Brent Bellm sold 31,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $266,423.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 719,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,011,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BigCommerce news, insider Brent Bellm sold 31,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $266,423.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 719,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,011,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $48,321.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 240,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
BigCommerce Stock Performance
BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 109.97% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $80.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.46 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BIGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on BigCommerce from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.
About BigCommerce
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.
