Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $606,000 in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 352.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000.

Insider Activity at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $114,972.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 633,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,591,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $42,352.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 373,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $114,972.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,591,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.7 %

ZNTL stock opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $298.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.83. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $40.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZNTL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

