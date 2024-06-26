Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,862 Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) by 70.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hibbett worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hibbett by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HIBB. StockNews.com began coverage on Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $87.50 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.79.

Hibbett Stock Performance

Hibbett stock opened at $87.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.33. Hibbett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.96 and a 12 month high of $87.39. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.77.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.01). Hibbett had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $447.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Profile

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

