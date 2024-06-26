Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 42.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,156 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zuora by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 514,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 237,548 shares during the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new position in Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at $12,620,000. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Zuora by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 889.9% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 151,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 136,335 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,609,000 after purchasing an additional 435,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZUO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zuora from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zuora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $31,452.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $31,452.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 11,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $102,149.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,301.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 481,854 shares of company stock worth $4,393,048. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZUO opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.72.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Zuora had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $109.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

