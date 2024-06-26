Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 11,833 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 89.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,833 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $226.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $310.02 and a 200-day moving average of $369.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.74 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.64 and a beta of 1.13.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total value of $363,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 523,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,179,486.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total value of $363,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 523,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,179,486.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $263,422.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,408.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,976 shares of company stock valued at $17,245,973. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $458.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $455.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.30.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

