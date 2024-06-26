Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,615 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $257,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,291,028.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $265.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.82 and a 52 week high of $271.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.96 and its 200 day moving average is $231.60.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $210.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Separately, CL King assumed coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

